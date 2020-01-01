 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Crazy Malawi

by Equilibrium Genetics

Equilibrium Genetics Cannabis Seeds Crazy Malawi

About this product

🌱 Lineage: 3x Crazy ♀ Heirloom Malawi ♂ These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance.

About this strain

3X Crazy

3X Crazy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Also known as Optimus Prime, the indica-dominant 3X Crazy is a three-way cross between OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. Its aroma is comprised of sweet grape, spicy pepper, and earthy notes passed on by its Bubba Kush parent. This indica can cover the consumer in soothing full-body effects, but not before a brief phase of clear-headed cerebral sizzle. The relaxing effects induced by 3X Crazy may potentially assist pain, spasms, tension, and insomnia.

 

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.