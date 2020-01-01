Also known as Optimus Prime, the indica-dominant 3X Crazy is a three-way cross between OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. Its aroma is comprised of sweet grape, spicy pepper, and earthy notes passed on by its Bubba Kush parent. This indica can cover the consumer in soothing full-body effects, but not before a brief phase of clear-headed cerebral sizzle. The relaxing effects induced by 3X Crazy may potentially assist pain, spasms, tension, and insomnia.