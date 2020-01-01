Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
🌱 Lineage: 3x Crazy ♀ Heirloom Malawi ♂ These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance.
Also known as Optimus Prime, the indica-dominant 3X Crazy is a three-way cross between OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. Its aroma is comprised of sweet grape, spicy pepper, and earthy notes passed on by its Bubba Kush parent. This indica can cover the consumer in soothing full-body effects, but not before a brief phase of clear-headed cerebral sizzle. The relaxing effects induced by 3X Crazy may potentially assist pain, spasms, tension, and insomnia.