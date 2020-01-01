 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Funk Skunk

Funk Skunk

by Equilibrium Genetics

Write a review
Equilibrium Genetics Cannabis Seeds Funk Skunk

Similar items

Show all

About this product

🌱 Lineage: {LSD ♀ x Tahoe OG ♂} ♀ Heirloom Skunk ♂ An Heirloom Skunk from Northern California provided the pollen for this cross. If this heirloom Skunk is a relative of the Dutch Skunks widely available, it is a distant one as these Skunks were very unique. The growth characteristics and bud density/size of these plants were very sativa in nature. A very vigorous vegetative grower, he was stretchy, putting out leaves which often had 9-13 lobes. His sister heirloom Skunk females displayed big and somewhat fluffy buds with tiny, stacked, frost-covered calyxes. They had the aromas of skunk, musk, rotten fruit, pine and a little sweet. Outdoor harvests in Northern California can be expected near mid-October.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics Logo
Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.