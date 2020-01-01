Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
🌱 Lineage: {LSD ♀ x Tahoe OG ♂} ♀ Heirloom Skunk ♂ An Heirloom Skunk from Northern California provided the pollen for this cross. If this heirloom Skunk is a relative of the Dutch Skunks widely available, it is a distant one as these Skunks were very unique. The growth characteristics and bud density/size of these plants were very sativa in nature. A very vigorous vegetative grower, he was stretchy, putting out leaves which often had 9-13 lobes. His sister heirloom Skunk females displayed big and somewhat fluffy buds with tiny, stacked, frost-covered calyxes. They had the aromas of skunk, musk, rotten fruit, pine and a little sweet. Outdoor harvests in Northern California can be expected near mid-October.
