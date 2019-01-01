 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Golden Honey Nuggets

Golden Honey Nuggets

by Equilibrium Genetics

Write a review
Equilibrium Genetics Cannabis Seeds Golden Honey Nuggets

About this product

Golden Honey Nuggets is a cross of G13, Pacific Northwest Hashplant, and Northern Lights #1. Heavy indica effects, sedative, and relaxing. Sweet berry aromas and flavors. 8 weeks flower time. Short and stout growth profile. This is a very limited release. ☀️ Type: Indica 🌲 Flower Time: 8 weeks / end of Sep. 🌱 Lineage: (G13 x HPNL) ♀ x (G13 x HPNL) ♂

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

G13

G13
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

G13 is a very strong strain of cannabis indica that is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses.

Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics Logo
Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.