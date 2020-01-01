 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Granddaddy JAWS

by Equilibrium Genetics

☀️ Type: Indica dominant 🌲 Flower: 7-9 weeks / early Oct. 🌹 Aroma: Citrus, grape, pine 🌱 Lineage: Granddaddy Purple ♀ is “an indica dominant strain and is a cross between Big Bud and Purple Urkle. This blend explains why it has a complex berry and grape aroma while its nugs are oversized with a compact bud structure. The nugs are incredibly dense and fuzzy with deep purple hues that run throughout the buds. Additionally, the nugs are covered by orange hairs and contrast well with its resin-coated buds.” Great White Shark ♂ is “one of the most popular varieties to have been developed in Amsterdam. This strain comes from the infamous White Widow and Super Skunk. It won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, which established its presence in the mainstream cannabis culture. This variety induces a strong body effect that lasts for a long time.”

Great White Shark

Great White Shark

Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.