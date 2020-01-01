Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
☀️ Type: Indica dominant 🌲 Flower: 7-9 weeks / early Oct. 🌹 Aroma: Citrus, grape, pine 🌱 Lineage: Granddaddy Purple ♀ is “an indica dominant strain and is a cross between Big Bud and Purple Urkle. This blend explains why it has a complex berry and grape aroma while its nugs are oversized with a compact bud structure. The nugs are incredibly dense and fuzzy with deep purple hues that run throughout the buds. Additionally, the nugs are covered by orange hairs and contrast well with its resin-coated buds.” Great White Shark ♂ is “one of the most popular varieties to have been developed in Amsterdam. This strain comes from the infamous White Widow and Super Skunk. It won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, which established its presence in the mainstream cannabis culture. This variety induces a strong body effect that lasts for a long time.”
Be the first to review this product.
Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.