About this product

☀️ Type: Indica dominant 🌲 Flower: 7-9 weeks / early Oct. 🌹 Aroma: Citrus, grape, pine 🌱 Lineage: Granddaddy Purple ♀ is “an indica dominant strain and is a cross between Big Bud and Purple Urkle. This blend explains why it has a complex berry and grape aroma while its nugs are oversized with a compact bud structure. The nugs are incredibly dense and fuzzy with deep purple hues that run throughout the buds. Additionally, the nugs are covered by orange hairs and contrast well with its resin-coated buds.” Great White Shark ♂ is “one of the most popular varieties to have been developed in Amsterdam. This strain comes from the infamous White Widow and Super Skunk. It won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, which established its presence in the mainstream cannabis culture. This variety induces a strong body effect that lasts for a long time.”