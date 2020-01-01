Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
🌱 Lineage: Indigo Funky Balls (GDP ♀ x Deep Chunk ♂) ♀ Heirloom Malawi ♂ These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance.
