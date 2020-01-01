 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Lemon Glue F2

Lemon Glue F2

by Equilibrium Genetics

Write a review
Equilibrium Genetics Cannabis Seeds Lemon Glue F2

Similar items

Show all

About this product

☀️ Type: Sativa dominant 🌲 Flower: 9-10 weeks / early Oct. 🌱 Lineage: Lemon Glue (Lemon Tree ♀ x Glue 75% ♂) ♀ Lemon Glue (Lemon Tree ♀ x Glue 75% ♂) ♂

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics Logo
Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.