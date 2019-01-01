 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
☀️ Type: Indica/Sativa 🌹 Aroma: Lemon, pine, gas 🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct. 🌱 Lineage: Lemon Wookie ♀ is a hybrid of Lemon Diesel and Wookie created by Bodhi Seeds. It is a medium tall plant which yields heavily, with large buds that smell somewhat like Jack Herer. Glue 87.5% ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue 87.5% male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue 87.5% sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate. Photo by @garridobonsai

Wookie

Wookie is a tantalizing cross of Lavender and Appalachia supposedly grown by the renowned seed bank, Bodhi Seeds. This odoriferous combination blends an intensely floral aroma with sour terpenes, creating a unique fragrance that is sure to fill the room. Lavender’s happy, relaxed effects press firmly up against Appalachia’s dreamy, cerebral effects, making Wookie a whimsical escape from stress.     

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.