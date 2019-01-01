 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Melted Gelato

by Equilibrium Genetics

Melted Gelato

☀️ Type: Indica dominant 🌲 Flower Time: 9-10 weeks / early Oct. 🌱 Lineage: Gelato 33 ♀ is a cross between OG Thin Mint GSC and Sunset Sherbet. SF Evergreen says, “The cerebral, heady high is outlasted by a more relaxing body effect. This is, after all, an indica-dominant strain with high THC. This strain seems ideal for low-impact outdoor activities like hiking or walking, with a mind-expanding euphoria that hits quickly and allows for focus and concentration.” Glue Bx3 ♂

About this strain

Gelato #33

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.