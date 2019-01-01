 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Orange AC/DC

Orange AC/DC

by Equilibrium Genetics

Write a review
Equilibrium Genetics Cannabis Seeds Orange AC/DC

About this product

☀️ Type: Sativa/Indica 🌹 Aroma: Sweet citrus 🌱 Lineage: AC/DC ♀ is a sativa-dominant high-CBD cannabis strain. The CBD:THC ratio is 20:1. It is a somewhat stretchy spindly plant that appreciates being supported. The aroma is a very fruity and sweet with buds that are flavorful when smoked. African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics Logo
Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.