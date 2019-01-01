About this product

☀️ Type: Sativa/Indica 🌹 Aroma: Sweet citrus 🌱 Lineage: AC/DC ♀ is a sativa-dominant high-CBD cannabis strain. The CBD:THC ratio is 20:1. It is a somewhat stretchy spindly plant that appreciates being supported. The aroma is a very fruity and sweet with buds that are flavorful when smoked. African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk.