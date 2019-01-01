About this product
☀️ Type: Sativa/Indica 🌹 Aroma: Sweet fruity citrus 🌱 Lineage: OG Gorilla Princess ♀ is a hybrid of SFV OG Kush and Gorilla Princess. Potent and highly resinous, these plants are vigorous growers that produce large outdoor plants which finish in mid October. Aromas range from a fruity citrus to a gassy funk. African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk.
SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. The flowers will stay fairly small and may not look super impressive, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in smell. The pine and lemon earthiness that SFV exudes can be a bit harsh and bitter if smoked, so this strain is one to save for the vaporizer if consuming directly. Its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness, but once they do, everything will feel fine.