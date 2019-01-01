 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Orange M-Con

by Equilibrium Genetics

☀️ Type: 50/50 Indica/Sativa 🌹 Aroma: Earthy citrus 🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct. 🌱 Lineage: M-Con, aka Afrinomicon ♀ is a hybrid of LA Confidential and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. It is a high THC (some samples test over 30%) variety which yields heavily and smells gassy and sweet. African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk.

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.