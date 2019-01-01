About this product

☀️ Type: Sativa/Indica 🌹 Aroma: Fruity grape citrus 🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct. 🌱 Lineage: Romulawi ♀ is a hybrid of Romulan and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. Plants are tall and stretchy with dense, heavily trichome laden buds smelling of sweet grape funk. Some phenotypes show pink hairs. Most finish in early October. African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk.