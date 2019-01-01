 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Skunk Hill Haze

Skunk Hill Haze

by Equilibrium Genetics

Write a review
Equilibrium Genetics Cannabis Seeds Skunk Hill Haze

About this product

10 weeks flower time, this is a cross of Skunk Haze and Tom Hill Haze. A sweet, tangy lemon aroma with an exciting, introspective head high. For sativa lovers, this strain is stretchy and tall with long internode spacing. An extremely limited release, they won’t last long! ☀️ Type: Sativa 🌲 Flower: 12-16 weeks / mid Oct – mid Nov. 🌱 Lineage: Skunk Haze ♀ combines the excellent effect and taste of Original Haze with the increased yield and shorter flowering period of Skunk No. 1. It has a fruity, sweet taste with an energetic effect. Tom Hill Haze ♂ is a four-way hybrid of some of the finest narrow-leaf tropicals that the world has ever known (Mexico, Colombia, S. India, Thailand), so the legend goes. It is a long flowering plant that gives wispy yields of the highest quality.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Skunk and Haze heritage. This strain is appreciated for its medicinal value, and is often used for hash production. Grows are successful both indoors and outdoors, flowering between 9 and 11 weeks.

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics Logo
Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.