☀️ Type: Sativa/Indica 🌹 Aroma: Sour gassy citrus 🌱 Lineage: Sour Diesel ♀ is a high yielding sativa dominant hybrid finishing in mid to late October. Buds smell of sour gas similar to ChemDog. African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk. Photo by @greenbeetpuff