Sparkle Cherries

by Equilibrium Genetics

Equilibrium Genetics Cannabis Seeds Sparkle Cherries

About this product

🌱 Lineage: Phantom (Cherry Pie ♀ x GDP ♂) Heirloom Malawi ♂ These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance. Photo: HumboldtChron

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics Logo
Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.