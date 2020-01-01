About this product

☀️ Type: Indica 🌲 Flower: 8-10 weeks / early-mid Oct. 🌹 Aroma: Sugar and spice; earthy undertones 🌱 Lineage: White Widow ♀ Leafly writes, “Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffeeshop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity.” Lemon Glue (Lemon Tree ♀ x Glue 75% ♂) ♂