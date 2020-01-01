 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. White Lemons

White Lemons

by Equilibrium Genetics

Write a review
Equilibrium Genetics Cannabis Seeds White Lemons

Similar items

Show all

About this product

☀️ Type: Indica 🌲 Flower: 8-10 weeks / early-mid Oct. 🌹 Aroma: Sugar and spice; earthy undertones 🌱 Lineage: White Widow ♀ Leafly writes, “Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffeeshop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity.” Lemon Glue (Lemon Tree ♀ x Glue 75% ♂) ♂

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics Logo
Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.