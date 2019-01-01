 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. ALICE PADDED POUCH

ALICE PADDED POUCH

by Erbanna

Write a review
Erbanna Storage Bong & Pipe Storage ALICE PADDED POUCH
Erbanna Storage Bong & Pipe Storage ALICE PADDED POUCH

$14.99MSRP

About this product

The First of THE PRINCESS NIGHTMARE Collaborations, the extra padded glass pouch is perfect for your glass and stash and even works for your dice. smell proff keeps some of your secrets secret. Alice isn't going to tell and neither will you with our smell proof features. Dimensions 7.25 X 4.5

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

About this brand

Erbanna Logo
Damn Near Smell Proof, Odorless and Styish. It's the best feel good bag you will ever own.