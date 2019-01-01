About this product
The First of THE PRINCESS NIGHTMARE Collaborations, the extra padded glass pouch is perfect for your glass and stash and even works for your dice. smell proff keeps some of your secrets secret. Alice isn't going to tell and neither will you with our smell proof features. Dimensions 7.25 X 4.5
About this strain
Golden Goat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.