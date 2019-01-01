About this product

Meet our new Mindy. As per feedback from medicinal patients she's still approximately the same size as our previous Mindy but with a wider opening for easier access. With a place for product and lighter, elastics to hold cartridges upright, zippered Odor Proof inside pocket and sporting a new tassle, proudly take your Mindy 2.0 anywhere you want to go. You will always be discreetly bold with this little cute! 7.5" x 4.5" x 2"