 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. MINDY 2.0 EMBOSSED LT. BLUE

MINDY 2.0 EMBOSSED LT. BLUE

by Erbanna

Write a review
Erbanna Storage Bong & Pipe Storage MINDY 2.0 EMBOSSED LT. BLUE
Erbanna Storage Bong & Pipe Storage MINDY 2.0 EMBOSSED LT. BLUE
Erbanna Storage Bong & Pipe Storage MINDY 2.0 EMBOSSED LT. BLUE

$34.99MSRP

About this product

Meet our new Mindy. As per feedback from medicinal patients she's still approximately the same size as our previous Mindy but with a wider opening for easier access. With a place for product and lighter, elastics to hold cartridges upright, zippered Odor Proof inside pocket and sporting a new tassle, proudly take your Mindy 2.0 anywhere you want to go. You will always be discreetly bold with this little cute! 7.5" x 4.5" x 2"

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Erbanna Logo
Damn Near Smell Proof, Odorless and Styish. It's the best feel good bag you will ever own.