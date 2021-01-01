 Loading…

2000mg CBD Oil - Zero-THC

by Erkati Inc.

2000mg of 99+% Pure CBD Isolate in organic MCT oil (contains coconut) with no additional flavoring.  Comes in a glass dropper bottle with a graduated dropper for easy measuring.  Approximately 66mg cannabidiol per ml.  30ml per bottle. ZERO THC. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Consult your physician before using. Store in a cool dry place. Keep out of reach of children. Warning: If pregnant or breast-feeding, ask a health professional before use.

Erkati is a family owned business with a mission to provide CBD products in a Responsibly Affordable way. Most of our products are formulated with CBD Isolate which is 100% THC free. We also carry full spectrum products for those looking for the benefits of the entourage effect. Please enjoy our Small Batch CBD products crafted with love.

