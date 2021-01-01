Pre-Ground Hemp - Suver Haze
About this product
An earthy and herbal high-CBD specialty hemp with terpene profiles of Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Humulene to help induce feelings of relaxation and calmness. Please enjoy our strain-specific pre-ground flower buds and shake. Hemp flower is a simple way to enjoy all of the full-spectrum benefits of the “entourage effect” in the body without any psychoactive effects. The different levels and combinations of cannabinoids and terpenes, along with growing environment (Outdoor, Greenhouse or Indoor) give each strain a unique profile of flavor, aroma, appearance and reported effects. We choose strains of industrial hemp with robust genetics that have proven to test with high-levels of these compounds, and only source from farms that do not use harmful fertilizers and pesticides or dangerous plant growth regulators (PGRs). Ready to be used for smoking/vaporizing, cooking, tea infusions and more. Each package is labeled with the name of the strain along with the CBD level and has a QR code that links to the Third-Party certificate of analysis (COA). We are pleased to offer you several strains of High-CBD hemp from a rotation of responsible farms and hope that you enjoy the different varieties as much as we do. 2018 Farm Bill compliant Industrial Hemp with (less than) <0.3% Δ9-THC. Third-Party Tested.
About this brand
Erkati Inc.
About this strain
Suver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.
