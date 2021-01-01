About this product

1000mg of 99+% Pure CBD Isolate in organic MCT oil (contains coconut) with natural flavoring. Comes in a glass dropper bottle with a graduated dropper for easy measuring. Approximately 33mg cannabidiol per ml. 30ml per bottle. ZERO THC. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Consult your physician before using. Store in a cool dry place. Keep out of reach of children. Warning: If pregnant or breast-feeding, ask a health professional before use.