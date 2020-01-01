 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
.5G Ceramic Vape Cartridge - Clementine - Sativa

by Ervana

About this product

Clementine (Sativa) – Fruity, citrus, and sweet aromas with an uplifting high. For those looking for a more discrete option, prefer vaping to burning flower, or want a more flavorful experience, Ervana offers ceramic vape cartridges. Our thoughtfully designed cartridges deliver a safe and incredibly smooth smoking experience with the oil only touching ceramic, never metal. Ceramic is an environmentally friendly material, leaving a benign effect when returned to the earth unlike other materials used in vapes and doesn’t leach into the oil like some metals. WHY ERVANA VAPES? • Our oil only touches ceramic and glass in the cart. It never touches metal which can leach, leaving a bad taste or worse, toxins in the vape. • Our vapes contain ONLY THC, CBD, and terpenes. • We NEVER use cutting or thickening agents – No PG, VG, PEG, MCT, or Vitamin E. • Our vapes will always be 89-90%+ THC

About this brand

Craft, consistent, and California to the core. We are Ervana. We believe in being stewards to the environment. Our packaging is eco-conscious, our flower is grown sustainably, and for every ounce we sell, we plant a tree. Our pre-roll blends are made with a proprietary variable grind process delivering unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, great taste, and consistent effects.