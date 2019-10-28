Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Designed to fit comfortably in your back pocket or a bag, our pre-roll smoke packs are made for on-the-go convenience. Our signature blends are pre-packed in 7 easy-to-smoke .5g pre-rolled joints in a 100% recyclable box. Forgot your lighter? We have you covered with matches included. Our matches are made of wood from responsibly managed forests. We've also included hemp wick in all of our pre-roll packs. Light the hemp and then use the flame to light the joints for a better and tastier experience.
on October 28th, 2019
Dankness. Love the packaging.
on October 15th, 2019
Great pre-rolls!! They never clog and smoke really well. I also love the eco-friendly focus that the brand promotes.
Thank's for the love! 🌿