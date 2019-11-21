 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hybrid Pre-Roll's 7-pack

by Ervana

5.01
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Designed to fit comfortably in your back pocket or a bag, our pre-roll smoke packs are made for on-the-go convenience. Our signature blends are pre-packed in 7 easy-to-smoke .5g pre-rolled joints in a 100% recyclable box. Forgot your lighter? We have you covered with matches included. Our matches are made of wood from responsibly managed forests. We’ve also included hemp wick in all of our pre-roll packs. Light the hemp and then use the flame to light the joints for a better and tastier experience.Designed to fit comfortably in your back pocket or a bag, our pre-roll smoke packs are made for on-the-go convenience. Our signature blends are pre-packed in 7 easy-to-smoke .5g pre-rolled joints in a 100% recyclable box.

1 customer review

LadyFalcor

No bells and whistles just classic sun grown cannabis in a sick little pack. The roll is really proper and burns down even and slow.

About this brand

Ervana Logo
Craft, consistent, and California to the core. We are Ervana. We believe in being stewards to the environment. Our packaging is eco-conscious, our flower is grown sustainably, and for every ounce we sell, we plant a tree. Our pre-roll blends are made with a proprietary variable grind process delivering unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, great taste, and consistent effects.