About this product

Designed to fit comfortably in your back pocket or a bag, our pre-roll smoke packs are made for on-the-go convenience. Our signature blends are pre-packed in 7 easy-to-smoke .5g pre-rolled joints in a 100% recyclable box. Forgot your lighter? We have you covered with matches included. Our matches are made of wood from responsibly managed forests. We’ve also included hemp wick in all of our pre-roll packs. Light the hemp and then use the flame to light the joints for a better and tastier experience.Designed to fit comfortably in your back pocket or a bag, our pre-roll smoke packs are made for on-the-go convenience. Our signature blends are pre-packed in 7 easy-to-smoke .5g pre-rolled joints in a 100% recyclable box.