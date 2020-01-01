 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Indica

Indica

by Ervana

Write a review
Ervana Cannabis Flower Indica
Ervana Cannabis Flower Indica

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our flower is cultivated with care to help soften the edges between life and play. We pack our flower and single pre-rolls in child-resistant recyclable and reusable aluminum tins. The tins are 100% recyclable, made from up to 85% post-consumer waste materials, printed with linseed oil based inks, and produced in a zero waste manufacturing system. They’re lighter than traditional glass, requiring less resources to transport. When you’re done using them, you can toss them in the recycle bin with your aluminum cans or upcycle them and give them a second life.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Ervana Logo
Craft, consistent, and California to the core. We are Ervana. We believe in being stewards to the environment. Our packaging is eco-conscious, our flower is grown sustainably, and for every ounce we sell, we plant a tree. Our pre-roll blends are made with a proprietary variable grind process delivering unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, great taste, and consistent effects.