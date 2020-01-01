About this product

Our flower is cultivated with care to help soften the edges between life and play. We pack our flower and single pre-rolls in child-resistant recyclable and reusable aluminum tins. The tins are 100% recyclable, made from up to 85% post-consumer waste materials, printed with linseed oil based inks, and produced in a zero waste manufacturing system. They’re lighter than traditional glass, requiring less resources to transport. When you’re done using them, you can toss them in the recycle bin with your aluminum cans or upcycle them and give them a second life.