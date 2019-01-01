About this product
Guilded Lime by Ervana
Ervana
Craft, consistent, and California to the core. We are Ervana. We believe in being stewards to the environment. Our packaging is eco-conscious, our flower is grown sustainably, and for every ounce we sell, we plant a tree. Our pre-roll blends are made with a proprietary variable grind process delivering unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, great taste, and consistent effects.