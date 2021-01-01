About this product

This cream comes with a new 1:1 potency, a new scent of Lightly Scented Rose, but the same great Escape Artists feel! The water based formula captures our PEAK POTENCY and synergy of CBD : THC to provide the most premium topical experience that Escape Artists has to offer! Developed to deliver our effective blend of pure cannabinoids directly and quickly to areas needing relief. HIGHEST POTENCY ESCAPE ARTISTS CREAM FAST PENETRATION FOR DEEP MUSCLE TISSUE DISCOMFORT WATER BASED CREAM, NOT GREASY, NON STAINING. ABSORBS QUICKLY SUPERIOR BIOAVAILABILITY USING PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY TAKES EFFECT IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS. BENEFITS LAST 2-3 HOURS EACH CONTAINER INFUSED WITH 800MG CBD ISOLATE, 800MG THC DISTILLATE (1:1 RATIO) Net Wt. 2.0oz. | 57g | 59mL