 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. 100:1 Face Mask 500mg

100:1 Face Mask 500mg

by Escape Artists

Write a review
Escape Artists Hemp CBD Beauty 100:1 Face Mask 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Escape Artist’s Face Mask is a super antioxidant rich, moisturizing boost for the skin. It can be used from anywhere from 5-20 minutes to give your skin an ultra rich hydrating replenishment. Made with Hyaluronic Acid, Antioxidants, Aloe, and Vitamins C & E, Escape Artist’s Face Mask is Ultra Hydrating, and contains 500 mg CBD: 5mg THC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Escape Artists Logo
Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably. Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.