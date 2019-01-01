20:1 Fast Relief Cream, 500mg CBD
About this product
Escape Artists Fast Relief Cream is a concentrated, highly bioavailable formula designed to deliver our blend of pure cannabinoids quickly to areas needing relief. FAST PENETRATION FOR DEEP MUSCLE TISSUE DISCOMFORT. NOT GREASY, NOT STAINING. ABSORBS QUICKLY. SUPERIOR BIOAVAILABILITY USING PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY. TAKES EFFECT IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS. BENEFITS LAST 2-3 HOURS. TRANSDERMAL – NOT PSYCHOACTIVE – PERFECT FOR DELIVERING RELIEF WITHOUT A HIGH. EACH CONTAINER INFUSED WITH 500MG CBD ISOLATE, 25MG THC DISTILLATE (20:1 RATIO).
