  20:1 Peppermint Relief Tincture (2000mg CBD : 100mg THC)

20:1 Peppermint Relief Tincture (2000mg CBD : 100mg THC)

by Escape Artists

Escape Artists Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 20:1 Peppermint Relief Tincture (2000mg CBD : 100mg THC)

About this product

The Escape Artists Tinctures offer a very clean and simple formula that contains MCT Oil, Natural Flavoring, THC Distillate, & Colorado CBD Isolate. These are a very effective sublingual that go hand in hand with our Topical Creams! Pair it up with your favorite Escape Artists Topical to complete your daily inside - outside cannabis routines! Escape Artists 20:1 Peppermint Relief Tinctures 2000MG CBD : 100MG THC / Bottle Natural Peppermint Flavor 50MG CBD : 2.5MG THC / Serving

Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably. Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.

