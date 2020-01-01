Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Escape Artist’s Day Cream is formulated for your everyday moisturizing needs. Made with Hyaluronic Acid, Antioxidants, Aloe, and Vitamins C & E, Day Cream is Ultra Hydrating, Long lasting, and contains 500 mg CBD : 5mg THC.
Be the first to review this product.