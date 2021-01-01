About this product

The Escape Artists All411 Infused Joint is a premium joint for a GREAT cause! We partnered up with our friends at Seed & Smith to help bring some attention, love, and care to this amazing Non-Profit, Leaf411. Seed & Smith is supplying us with their award winning strains of flower and live sugar wax to help make this smoke as enjoyable of an experience as any of the other Escape Artists infused joints! Leaf411 Mission - Our mission is to provide education and directional support to the general public about the safe use of legal cannabis (marijuana & Hemp). Our team of cannabis trained nurses are passionate about helping our community access balanced education about their legal cannabis use. Leaf411 Vision - Leaf411 was built on the belief that affordability and accessibility to professional medical advice should never be barriers to using cannabis safely and effectively. To further this mission, Leaf411 has created additional programs focused on community education and product affordability, creating partnerships that connect cannabis industry leaders and diverse community organizations across the country for social good. A portion of sales from these joints will be donated back to Leaf411 by Escape Artists and Seed & Smith to show our continued support to this incredible group of people who educate so many people on proper Cannabis use! Check them out today and help give back to a cause that so many members of the cannabis world owe a HUGE thank you to for all of their hard work. POTENT AND FULL OF FLAVOR BRANDED GLASS TIP TO PREVENT RESIN BUILD UP AT THE MOUTHPIECE EACH JOINT INFUSED WITH .75G FLOWER & .25G LIVE RESIN - Net Wt. 1G