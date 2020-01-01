 Loading…

  Escape Artists Live Resin Infuse Joint (Indica)

Escape Artists Live Resin Infuse Joint (Indica)

by Escape Artists

Escape Artists Cannabis Pre-rolls Escape Artists Live Resin Infuse Joint (Indica)

About this product

Escape Artists Infused Indica Live Resin Joints were crafted to replicate that perfect smoking experience whenever, wherever! Our Infused Live Resin Joints are carefully made with the best, hand selected material and to prove this, we have chosen to collaborate with Harmony Extracts and several premium grows throughout Colorado! POTENT AND FULL OF FLAVOR BRANDED GLASS TIP TO PREVENT RESIN BUILD UP AT THE MOUTHPIECE EACH JOINT INFUSED WITH .75G FLOWER & .25G LIVE RESIN - Net Wt. 1G

Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably. Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.

