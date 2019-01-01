Lemon Strips 100mg
About this product
Formulated for fast onset and a mild, yet energetic high. Feel the effects in 10 minutes or less. Made with sativa dominant THC distillate, our Sour Lemon Strips are discrete, energetic and effective. DISCREET SIZE AND USE ALLOWS YOU TO ESCAPE ANYTIME, ANYWHERE. SCORED STRIPS MAKE MICRO DOSING EASY. GREAT TANGY SOUR LEMON FLAVOR. 10MG THC PER SERVING / 100MG THC PER BOX
