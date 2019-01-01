 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Lemon Strips 100mg

Lemon Strips 100mg

by Escape Artists

Write a review
Escape Artists Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Lemon Strips 100mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Formulated for fast onset and a mild, yet energetic high. Feel the effects in 10 minutes or less. Made with sativa dominant THC distillate, our Sour Lemon Strips are discrete, energetic and effective. DISCREET SIZE AND USE ALLOWS YOU TO ESCAPE ANYTIME, ANYWHERE. SCORED STRIPS MAKE MICRO DOSING EASY. GREAT TANGY SOUR LEMON FLAVOR. 10MG THC PER SERVING / 100MG THC PER BOX

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Escape Artists Logo
Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably. Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.