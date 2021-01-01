Travel Size Creams - 1:1 Lavender Relief Cream - 75mg CBD + 75mg THC
by Escape ArtistsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Escape Artists NEW Travel Size Creams are great for anyone looking for a smaller option of their favorite topicals! Escape Artists Cream is formulated to deliver an effective blend of pure cannabinoids directly and quickly to areas needing relief. Our formula captures the most potent synergies of CBD and THC to provide the relief you need. FAST PENETRATION FOR DEEP MUSCLE TISSUE DISCOMFORT WATER BASED CREAM, NOT GREASY, NON STAINING. ABSORBS QUICKLY SUPERIOR BIOAVAILABILITY USING PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY AVAILABLE IN 20:1 PRO SPORT MENTHOL, 1:1 LAVENDER RELIEF & 1:1 ROSE PEAK POTENCY EACH 1:1 LAVENDER RELIEF CREAM CONTAINER IS INFUSED WITH 75MG CBD ISOLATE, 75MG THC DISTILLATE (1:1 RATIO) Net Wt. 0.5oz. | 14.25g | 14.80mL
About this brand
Escape Artists
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.