 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Travel Size Creams - 1:1 Lavender Relief Cream - 75mg CBD + 75mg THC

Travel Size Creams - 1:1 Lavender Relief Cream - 75mg CBD + 75mg THC

by Escape Artists

Write a review
Escape Artists Topicals Lotions Travel Size Creams - 1:1 Lavender Relief Cream - 75mg CBD + 75mg THC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Escape Artists NEW Travel Size Creams are great for anyone looking for a smaller option of their favorite topicals! Escape Artists Cream is formulated to deliver an effective blend of pure cannabinoids directly and quickly to areas needing relief. Our formula captures the most potent synergies of CBD and THC to provide the relief you need. FAST PENETRATION FOR DEEP MUSCLE TISSUE DISCOMFORT WATER BASED CREAM, NOT GREASY, NON STAINING. ABSORBS QUICKLY SUPERIOR BIOAVAILABILITY USING PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY AVAILABLE IN 20:1 PRO SPORT MENTHOL, 1:1 LAVENDER RELIEF & 1:1 ROSE PEAK POTENCY EACH 1:1 LAVENDER RELIEF CREAM CONTAINER IS INFUSED WITH 75MG CBD ISOLATE, 75MG THC DISTILLATE (1:1 RATIO) Net Wt. 0.5oz. | 14.25g | 14.80mL

About this brand

Escape Artists Logo
Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably. Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review