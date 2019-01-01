 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Escape Tank

Escape Tank

by Escape Vape

Write a review
Escape Vape Concentrates Cartridges Escape Tank

$1.00MSRP

About this product

The Escape Clear™ Collection Tank comes pre-filled with 350 mg of lab-tested pure distillate by the world-renowned concentrates brand, The Clear™. The tank itself is refillable and fits the Escape Jet pen. Choose from any of the 17 original flavors that are all 100% contaminant and solvent free. Available in the Elite Clear™ Collection testing between 85% and 92% THC potency, or in the Classic Clear™ Collection testing between 62% and 68% THC potency. Features include: refillable cartridge with 410 threading, fully compliant packaging with THC labels, product use and warranty booklet.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Escape Vape Logo
Escape™ epitomizes First Class look and feel, in its premium vaporizing products. It was engineered by cannabis enthusiasts that have taken "the vape pen" to new heights, where only the high-end, high-tech Jet can take you. The Escape brand and its products are designed to fuel and enhance daily life - even on the go. All Escape hardware is backed by a lifetime warranty.