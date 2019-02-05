 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Full Sample Pack

Full Sample Pack

by EsoHealth

Write a review
EsoHealth Hemp CBD Bath & Body Full Sample Pack

$249.99MSRP

About this product

🔍 Full Sample Pack If you are interested in truly full spectrum wholesale products by EsoHealth, or simply wanting to buy a variety of products in bulk, we now offer a Full Sample Pack solution! Within our sample pack you will receive; (3) 1,000mg Full Spectrum Sublinguals (One of each flavor: Sweet Orange, Peppermint and Lemon) (1) 4 oz 500mg Full Spectrum Massage Oil (1) 2 oz 500mg Full Spectrum Mango Butter Salve (Grapefruit and Ginger) (2) 4 oz 500mg Full Spectrum Lotions (One of each scent: Kentucky Bourbon and Tennessee Whiskey) (1) 4 oz 500mg Full Spectrum Body Butter (Rosemary Mint) (2) 5 oz 1000mg Full Spectrum Goat’s Milk Soap (One of each scent: Clean Dreamin’ and Clean Coal) (1) 30ml 300mg THC Free Pet Supplement

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

EsoHealth Logo
EsoHealth provides the highest quality phytocannabinoid based products in bulk, wholesale and retail options. We strive to be the most ethical and moral company within hemp derived products.