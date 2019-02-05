About this product

🔍 Full Sample Pack If you are interested in truly full spectrum wholesale products by EsoHealth, or simply wanting to buy a variety of products in bulk, we now offer a Full Sample Pack solution! Within our sample pack you will receive; (3) 1,000mg Full Spectrum Sublinguals (One of each flavor: Sweet Orange, Peppermint and Lemon) (1) 4 oz 500mg Full Spectrum Massage Oil (1) 2 oz 500mg Full Spectrum Mango Butter Salve (Grapefruit and Ginger) (2) 4 oz 500mg Full Spectrum Lotions (One of each scent: Kentucky Bourbon and Tennessee Whiskey) (1) 4 oz 500mg Full Spectrum Body Butter (Rosemary Mint) (2) 5 oz 1000mg Full Spectrum Goat’s Milk Soap (One of each scent: Clean Dreamin’ and Clean Coal) (1) 30ml 300mg THC Free Pet Supplement