About this product
Isolate is the term used for the CBD molecule after it has been distilled into its crystalline form. Using isolate is a great way to augment a cannabinoid regimine. Please do not heat it over 160 degrees, but feel free to enjoy it in teas, coffee, peanut butter/granola snacks and more. We recommend using it with a gram scale for preparing topical products or ingesting. It can also be vaped or dabbed.
About this brand
EsseCann started in 2017 to address the needs of customers seeking to improve their quality of life by augmenting their daily health regimen with cannabinoids. Driven by carefully researched medical data, the EsseCann product line is designed to deliver on the promise of CBD for multiple uses. We offer an affordable and comprehensive line of lab tested products including topical creams, CBD tincture (CBD oil), Crumble (vape) products and isolate. Wholesale inquiries are welcome.