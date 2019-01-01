About this product
If you think you can't, this EsseCann!!! This is the cream that can help with life's drains and strains. Based in a Shea butter and Jojoba oil butter, we have combined Rosemary and Lavender essential oils with Menthol to get you up and moving when you need support for joints and muscles.
EsseCann, LLC
EsseCann started in 2017 to address the needs of customers seeking to improve their quality of life by augmenting their daily health regimen with cannabinoids. Driven by carefully researched medical data, the EsseCann product line is designed to deliver on the promise of CBD for multiple uses. We offer an affordable and comprehensive line of lab tested products including topical creams, CBD tincture (CBD oil), Crumble (vape) products and isolate. Wholesale inquiries are welcome.