CBD is a chemical derived from hemp. Our CBD is derived from industrial hemp that is grown in Switzerland and or the United Sates. It contains less than .03 THC and is distributed as a food product only.The hemp plant is refined down by chemical processing and producing a very pure extract that is then stabilized into a food product. We receive crystalline CBD from France refined from industrial hemp. The hemp is grown in Sweden. Additional molecular distillation to purify the product even further is performed in our lab. Then the product must go threw testing locally by PSI labs.