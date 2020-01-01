 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Diesel Dough Shatter 1g

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Diesel Dough is a cross between a female Sour Diesel and a male Do-Si-Dos. The qualities of Sour Diesel shine through with its strong taste and uplifting high, while the Do-Si-Dos genetics increase bud size and resin production, adding purple hues and an OG funk. Diesel Dough is a great rework of a classic strain that celebrates quality genetics and the history of cannabis.

