Donkey Butter by Exotic Genetix is a vivid naming of a pungent phenotype. Created from a Grease Monkey mother and a Triple OG father, this strain comes loaded with loud fuel-forward aromas intermixed with a fragrant dose of forest and earth. Donkey Butter is a heavy producer and expresses dark leaves with deep colors. This funky flower leans toward sedation, weighing heavy on the limbs and relaxing the mind. Its physical and mental dullness can blunt stress, pain, and the pangs of daily living.