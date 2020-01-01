 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Donkey Butter Shatter 1g

by Estaweeda

Write a review
Estaweeda Concentrates Solvent Donkey Butter Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Donkey Butter

Donkey Butter
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Myrcene

Donkey Butter by Exotic Genetix is a vivid naming of a pungent phenotype. Created from a Grease Monkey mother and a Triple OG father, this strain comes loaded with loud fuel-forward aromas intermixed with a fragrant dose of forest and earth. Donkey Butter is a heavy producer and expresses dark leaves with deep colors. This funky flower leans toward sedation, weighing heavy on the limbs and relaxing the mind. Its physical and mental dullness can blunt stress, pain, and the pangs of daily living.

