Blue Cookies Live Resin Cake Badder - 0.5g
by Evermore Cannabis Company
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Noted for producing densely stacked, resin-coated buds, The Mountain by Ethos Genetics is a cross between White ‘99—the sugar-coated euphoric strain by Krome—and Ethos Genetics’ heavy-hitting Quattro Kush. The cross produces a wide terpene profile offering an array of
flavors from sweet and creamy to spicy and piney. A gorgeous plant with big yields, The Mountain provides a powerful high that will help you slow down after a long day.