Noted for producing densely stacked, resin-coated buds, The Mountain by Ethos Genetics is a cross between White ‘99—the sugar-coated euphoric strain by Krome—and Ethos Genetics’ heavy-hitting Quattro Kush. The cross produces a wide terpene profile offering an array of

flavors from sweet and creamy to spicy and piney. A gorgeous plant with big yields, The Mountain provides a powerful high that will help you slow down after a long day.