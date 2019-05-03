4real4real11
on May 3rd, 2019
Of all the cbd oils I’ve used, this is my favorite. Idk if it’s the mixture they’ve put together or what but whatever it is I’m feeling good.
Zodiac Oil for Earth Elements Taurus-Virgo-Capricorn Earthy tones of Coffee & Lemongrass help with focus & relieve moments of stress & anxiety. Coffee helps as a respiratory aid, add a few drops to your bath for a relaxing reset. 40mg CBD 1 oz
