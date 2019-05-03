 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Earth

Earth

by Eternal-Therapy

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Eternal-Therapy Hemp CBD Bath & Body Earth

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Zodiac Oil for Earth Elements Taurus-Virgo-Capricorn Earthy tones of Coffee & Lemongrass help with focus & relieve moments of stress & anxiety. Coffee helps as a respiratory aid, add a few drops to your bath for a relaxing reset. 40mg CBD 1 oz

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

4real4real11

Of all the cbd oils I’ve used, this is my favorite. Idk if it’s the mixture they’ve put together or what but whatever it is I’m feeling good.

About this brand

Eternal-Therapy Logo
Each oil has an element of religious or spiritual background, planetary symbolism, Vedic or Greek meaning & astrological connection. Using plants & oils to help connect to conscious expansion, we have a product that can people shift their own consciousness & alter their reality with disciplined use, creating true alchemical practice. We use Hemp derived CBD in all our oils to promote its health benefits, making it a well rounded product. Every element in each bottle has been carefully thought out with love & intention in hopes that people can return to creating a strong spiritual foundation, which leads to a more positive & abundant life.