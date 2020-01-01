 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Mercury Meditation

by Eternal-Therapy

Use Mercury Meditation Oil to cleanse a sacred space, or use the oil to anoint an area that needs to be purified. Clear your space and allow the hints of Vanilla to put you in a state of calm, while Frankincense allows you to expand your consciousness and communicate with yourself clearly. This blend allows you to create ritualistic discipline in meditation. Points of Placement: Rub on third eye or rub the back of neck for crown meditation Ingredients: Almond Oil Frankincense Vanilla Oil 25mg CBD 1 oz

Each oil has an element of religious or spiritual background, planetary symbolism, Vedic or Greek meaning & astrological connection. Using plants & oils to help connect to conscious expansion, we have a product that can people shift their own consciousness & alter their reality with disciplined use, creating true alchemical practice. We use Hemp derived CBD in all our oils to promote its health benefits, making it a well rounded product. Every element in each bottle has been carefully thought out with love & intention in hopes that people can return to creating a strong spiritual foundation, which leads to a more positive & abundant life.