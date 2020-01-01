 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Regenerative Moon

by Eternal-Therapy

Eternal-Therapy Hemp CBD Bath & Body Regenerative Moon

About this product

We move with the cycles of nature and need comfort in between those times. While many suffer from cramps, CBD will help relieve those painful moments while Rose Geranium will assist in the balancing effect on the body and mind. Black Pepper helps improve circulation so we may continue moving with the moon cycles & focus on manifestation & creativity. Points of Placement: Lower stomach (solar plexus & sacral chakra), ankles, lower back Ingredients: Lemon Black pepper Sweet Almond Oil Rose Geranium 25mg CBD 1 oz

About this brand

Each oil has an element of religious or spiritual background, planetary symbolism, Vedic or Greek meaning & astrological connection. Using plants & oils to help connect to conscious expansion, we have a product that can people shift their own consciousness & alter their reality with disciplined use, creating true alchemical practice. We use Hemp derived CBD in all our oils to promote its health benefits, making it a well rounded product. Every element in each bottle has been carefully thought out with love & intention in hopes that people can return to creating a strong spiritual foundation, which leads to a more positive & abundant life.