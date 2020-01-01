 Loading…
About this strain

White Cherry Truffle

White Cherry Truffle

An Aficionado Seed project, White Cherry Truffle crosses a 2012 Chemdog Special Reserve with Cherry Lime #4, then crosses the result with Highland Afghani. Expanding on Cherry Noir (Chemdog x Cherry Lime #4) with the Afghani brings in notes of black cherry and white chocolate to complement aromas of fuel and roses. The euphoric Chemdog high takes off with the heavy Afghani influence, making this strain a powerful full-body experience.

