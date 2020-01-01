 Loading…
Indica

Do-si-dos

by Eugenius

Do-Si-Dos

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

Eco-friendly cannabis production with a PASSION for unique cannabinoids and terpenes. Located in Oregon's lush Willamette Valley, Eugenius is a locally-owned and operated Tier II recreational indoor and outdoor grow. Our goal is to provide high-quality cannabis product benefiting from local spring water, slow-cure, and hand-trim. We are dedicated to sustainability, from organic cultivation methods like aquaponics (from trout) to solar-power and BIOS LED-lighting integrated facility design. By 2018 we will also be utilizing automated light-dep greenhouses with supplemental lighting for our vegetative growth. Improving the quality of life and health for people and animals since 1999.