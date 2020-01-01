 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Larry OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Larry OG, also called Lemon Larry, is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

Eco-friendly cannabis production with a PASSION for unique cannabinoids and terpenes. Located in Oregon's lush Willamette Valley, Eugenius is a locally-owned and operated Tier II recreational indoor and outdoor grow. Our goal is to provide high-quality cannabis product benefiting from local spring water, slow-cure, and hand-trim. We are dedicated to sustainability, from organic cultivation methods like aquaponics (from trout) to solar-power and BIOS LED-lighting integrated facility design. By 2018 we will also be utilizing automated light-dep greenhouses with supplemental lighting for our vegetative growth. Improving the quality of life and health for people and animals since 1999.