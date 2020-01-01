Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Peach Cobbler from Humboldt Seed Company came to life by crossing Apricot Papaya, Strawberry Banana, and Dream Queen, creating a unicorn strain produces a unique terpene profile. This peach-scented strain with a creamy vanilla taste is great for anyone looking to feel up and creative.